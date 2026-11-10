7 Must-Watch 'GOING SEVENTEEN' Episodes For CARATs Who Need More Laughs

Calling all SEVENTEEN fans!

It has been over two years since this last “GOING SEVENTEEN” must-watch list, and the group has uploaded plenty of fun and entertaining variety show episodes since then! With SEVENTEEN’s unique chemistry, hilarious antics, and endless creativity, there is no shortage of content to keep fans entertained.

Whether you are a longtime CARAT, a dedicated CUBIC, or simply looking for more content while waiting for SEVENTEEN to be 13 again, here are seven “GOING SEVENTEEN” episodes you should check out for another round of laughter and fun!

Warning: fun ahead!

“Going Rangers”

Usually, people love the idea of being a savior. But does anyone really know how difficult it is to save the world?

In the fictional world of “Going Rangers,” the SEVENTEEN members have to fight each other, and the loser will become the ultimate savior of the universe. Since SEVENTEEN seems to be well aware of just how brutal the job can be, they do their best to win so they will NOT have to become the savior!

But beyond the fictional premise, “Going Rangers” is basically a high-budget “Try Not to Laugh Challenge,” where the members are not ashamed to do a spider dance and the production crew is more than happy to mimic Pikachu. Yes, even the production crew of “GOING SEVENTEEN” is just as funny as the SEVENTEEN members themselves!

“LIAR LIAR”

While “GOING SEVENTEEN” episodes featuring physical games and activities are always fun to watch, there is nothing more compelling than seeing your bias engage in psychological warfare with his groupmates.

In “LIAR LIAR,” the members play a game-show-style quiz. However, the goal here is not to answer the questions correctly but to use manipulation and deception to confuse your opponents about which answers are true and which are not! And if you are a hardcore CARAT, you can probably already guess who wins the “World’s Best Liar Award.”

“SEVENTEEN TV”

It has been years since SEVENTEEN stopped living together in a dorm. But what if fans wanted to relive the era when the members were all living under the same roof chaotically? The answer is “SEVENTEEN TV.”

In this two-part series, created as part of the promotions for their 10th-anniversary album, “HAPPY BURSTDAY,” the members live together in a trainee-style dorm. The funny part is that the members are all playing exaggerated characters while reenacting the stress of typical trainee days.

Side note: remember the towel-fight joke from Seungkwan and DK’s recent subunit concert? That joke, along with many other inside jokes, originated from “SEVENTEEN TV,” so it is a must-watch. Unless, of course, you don’t want to know where exactly Jun has his tattoo.

“MC BOO’s Dangerous Invitation”

The first few seconds of “MC BOO’s Dangerous Invitation” might make you believe that this series is a “The Bachelor”-inspired show where DK is trying to find the love of his life. But in actuality, “MC BOO’s Dangerous Invitation” is a bucket challenge on steroids!

The episode revolves around MC Seungkwan interviewing DK. However, before the interview begins, the crew assigns each of the other SEVENTEEN members a forbidden word. If DK says any of those words, the corresponding member gets waterboarded or thrown into the swimming pool. And don’t let DK’s innocent face fool you! Once he figures out which words trigger the waterworks, he has no problem repeating them just to drench his already soaked and exhausted teammates even more!

“WATER BATTLEGROUNDS”

While CARATs are still mourning the lost episode that could have been the “GOING SEVENTEEN” paintball-shooting series, “WATER BATTLEGROUNDS” is the closest thing we have to that long-awaited premise! The series is a high-action, real-life battle royale survival game in which the members attack their opponents with water guns. The person who gets shot the most loses.

Warning: If you get nauseous while playing or watching first-person POV games, this episode is not for you. There are several first-person shots that might make you feel queasy.

“Mafiapoly”

SEVENTEEN is known for their high-stakes yet comedic mafia games, a series that the fandom has adored for ages. But if you have already watched all the mafia episodes “GOING SEVENTEEN” has put out and still want more, check out “Mafiapoly.”

Although three of the 13 members are absent from this series, the double-game setup (mafia + Monopoly) keeps things entertaining and ensures that the game never gets boring.

“TRAP”

Halloween has already passed, but it is never too late to watch a “GOING SEVENTEEN” horror series, especially if you have already watched and loved “The Tag” and “EGO.” In “TRAP,” the SEVENTEEN members are trapped in an abandoned hospital and have to escape while saving themselves from zombies.

What makes these episodes genuinely scary for viewers, besides the eerie location, is the use of handheld shots that make you feel like you are right there inside the episode. There are also clips recorded from a distance, giving you the unsettling feeling of being watched.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Dive into You” and “Love in Disguise.”

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”