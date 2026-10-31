Ahn Hyo Seop And Hong Hwa Yeon Search For Team Member Ahead Of Cooking Competition In 'Final Table'

Ahn Hyo Seop and Hong Hwa Yeon will search for a chef to join their team on “Final Table’!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a new drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) set out to find the final member of their team for “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” After Kang Han agrees to become the head chef of Famiglia and join the cooking competition, the restaurant faces their first obstacle even before applying for the show. The program requires teams of four, but Famiglia only has three chefs: Kang Han, Choi Song Yi, and Choi Doo Young, who has only one year of experience under her belt.

To make things worse, the conflict between Famiglia and Pyeongyeon Group makes chefs hesitant to apply for the open spot on their team out of fear of retaliation. As a result, Famiglia only gets one applicant for the job: Park Geon Woo (Lee Bong Jun).

Newly released stills from the episode capture Park Geon Woo being interviewed by the Famiglia team, who carefully put him through a rigorous test to evaluate his skills and see if he’s right for the position. Even under the trio’s sharp, piercing gazes, Park Geon Woo remains relaxed and composed throughout the interview process.

The third episode of of “Final Table” will air on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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