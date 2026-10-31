ATEEZ's Hongjoong Sits Out 'Music Core' Due To Health

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong sat out today’s episode of “Music Core” due to health concerns.

On October 31, KQ Entertainment announced that Hongjoong would not be appearing on that day’s episode of “Music Core” with the rest of his group due to “health reasons.”

Earlier this week, Hongjoong and Wooyoung were unable to join their bandmates for the filming of the variety show ‘“Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) because of their health.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, This is KQ Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding ATEEZ member Hongjoong’s scheduled appearance on MBC’s “Show! Music Core.” Hongjoong was originally scheduled to appear on the show today but is unfortunately unable to participate due to health reasons. We have prioritized our artist’s health and recovery, ensuring that he is given sufficient time to rest and recuperate. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding his absence and will continue to do our best to support his full recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Hongjoong!