AND2BLE Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record In Just 5 Days With 'Sequence 02: Attraction'

AND2BLE is already soaring to new heights with their first-ever comeback!

On October 27, AND2BLE made their first-ever comeback with the new mini album “Sequence 02: Attraction” and its title track “French Kissing.”

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of October 31, “Sequence 02: Attraction” had already sold an impressive total of 751,299 copies. Within just five days of its release, the mini album has already managed to break AND2BLE’s previous first-week sales record of 731,673 set by their debut mini album “Sequence 01: Curiosity” earlier this year.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher AHOF’s record will climb by the end of November 2.

Congratulations to AND2BLE!