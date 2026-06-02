AND2BLE Records 4th-Highest 1st-Week Sales For K-Pop Group Debut Album In Hanteo History
AND2BLE has achieved an impressive record with their debut album!
On June 2, the group’s agency YH Entertainment announced, “According to Hanteo Chart, AND2BLE’s first mini album ‘Sequence 01: Curiosity‘ sold a total of 731,673 copies during its first week of release (May 26 to June 1).”
With this achievement, AND2BLE recorded the fourth-highest first-week sales for a debut album by a K-pop group in Hanteo history, following only ZEROBASEONE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and RIIZE.
“Sequence 01: Curiosity” also earned the second-highest first-week sales of any debut album released in 2026, surpassed only by ALPHA DRIVE ONE.
Congratulations to AND2BLE!
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