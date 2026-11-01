Ahn Hyo Seop And Chang Ryul Face Off In Round 1 Of Survival Show On 'Final Table'

Get ready for a fierce battle between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chang Ryul on JTBC’s “Final Table”!

“Final Table” is a new drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the upcoming fourth episode of the drama, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul) will face off in the first round of “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” The eight teams that make it to Round 1 will have to deduce the cooking mission requested by the production team just from the one keyword provided: “island.”

In order to win, chefs will have to display not only exceptional cooking skills but also creativity, deductive reasoning, and outstanding intuition.

Notably, Kang Han and Cha Woo Jin opt for entirely different approaches as they take on this first challenge. Team Famiglia, which consists of Kang Han, Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon), Choi Doo Young (Kim Jae Hwa), and Park Geon Woo (Lee Bong Jun), put their heads together to come up with a unique interpretation of the keyword.

Cha Woo Jin, on the other hand, chooses to figure things out on his own. Instead of discussing the mission with his team members, he winds up lost in thought as he contemplates the connection between the theme and the mission.

To find out who will emerge victorious, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 1 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me” below:

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