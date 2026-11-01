'A Love Other Than Yours' Stars Say Goodbye + Share What The Drama Meant To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” have shared their thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode of the drama left to go, Seo Kang Jun began by saying, “I’d like to thank all the viewers who joined us for ‘A Love Other Than Yours.’”

As for what the drama meant to him personally, the actor shared, “It gave me the opportunity to think a lot about the various forms of love that exist in our lives.”

Ahn Eun Jin spoke fondly of her experience filming the drama, expressing her gratitude to the rest of the cast and crew.

“It was a meaningful and precious time because I was able to work together with great people,” said the actress. “I will work hard so that I can continue to show you good things in the future.”

Lee Joo Ahn revealed that at first, he couldn’t understand his character Han Tae Seung, but as time went on, he gradually began to understand him and even root for him.

“I think that the viewers went through the exact same process that I did and eventually rooted for Tae Seung,” he said. “As Tae Seung’s number one fan, I was truly grateful.”

Finally, Jo Aram remarked, “I will keep and cherish the emotions and lessons I gained through this drama and my character.”

She went on to add, “I will work hard to greet you with even better acting in the future as well.”

The final episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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