Son Suk Ku And Park Bo Young Confirmed For New Rom-Com Film 'Kiss For Tomorrow'

Son Suk Ku and Park Bo Young will be starring together in the new film “Kiss For Tomorrow”!

On November 2, the film’s investor confirmed that Son Suk Ku and Park Bo Young had been cast in the film, which began filming on October 31.

“Kiss For Tomorrow” is a fantasy romantic comedy about a mysterious couple who cannot face the next day without sharing a kiss once a day. When they become unexpectedly separated during a cruise trip, they set out in search of the most desperately longed-for kiss of their lives. The film will be directed by Kang Hyung Chul, known for “Scandal Makers,” “Sunny,” “Tazza: The Hidden Card,” “Swing Kids” and “Hi-5.”

Son Suk Ku plays Ji Kyung, a devoted husband who adores his wife, Oh Sung (Park Bo Young), with whom he fell in love at first sight. After unexpectedly becoming separated from his wife during their cruise trip, he finds himself alone in an unfamiliar place and struggles to find his way back to her, revealing a hapless yet endearing side of his character.

Park Bo Young plays Oh Sung, a lovable and energetic wife who finds herself alone aboard the cruise ship and does everything in her power to reunite with her husband.

Filming will take place at locations across South Korea and overseas, including Singapore and Thailand. Set against the backdrop of a massive cruise ship and exotic landscapes, the film will feature colorful visual compositions and a narrative that unfolds at a lively pace, promising a cinematic experience that engages all five senses.

Director Kang Hyung Chul shared his thoughts on the start of filming, saying, “As time goes by, each film [I make] feels increasingly precious. I will cherish the experience of beginning production today and do my very best to bring audiences a delightful and enjoyable experience.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also check out Son Suk Ku in “IT’S OKAY!” on Viki:

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