'100 Days Of Deception' Soars To Its Highest Viewership + 'Dive Into You' And 'A Love Other Than Yours' Wrap Up

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung’s “100 Days of Deception” hit a new all-time high in viewership last night!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 8 of tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 9.8 percent. This is a 2.6 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 7.2 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best.

JTBC’s “Final Table” also enjoyed a rise in ratings, earning a 2.6 percent rating for its fourth episode.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s “Dive into You” wrapped up its 12-episode run with an average nationwide rating of 0.4 percent.

KBS2’s “A Love Other Than Yours” also went out on a quiet note with an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent.

Finally, KBS2’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched Sunday drama with an average nationwide rating of 16.1 percent. This is a 1.4 percent increase from its previous 26th episode.

Binge-watch “Dive into You” with subtitles below:

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Also catch up on “Love on the Menu”:

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