Yim Si Wan’s Fiancée Choi Hee Jin’s Sudden Appearance Catches Seol In Ah Off Guard In “Love In Disguise”

“Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Initially wary of each other, Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee have gradually grown closer as they spend more time together, even as they continue trying to figure out each other’s true intentions.

However, their budding relationship faces an unexpected twist when Yoon Yi Jun’s fiancée, Lee Si Ah (Choi Hee Jin), suddenly appears.

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee looking caught off guard by her unexpected arrival, while Lee Si Ah greets them with a relaxed smile. Notably, Kang Jae Hee had no idea that Yoon Yi Jun was engaged, despite working closely with him as his personal secretary.

Adding to the confusion, Lee Si Ah wastes no time showing interest in Kang Jae Hee, even boldly asking for her contact information during their first meeting. Her unusual curiosity toward Kang Jae Hee, despite having her fiancé right beside her, raises questions about her true intentions and hints at a tangled dynamic among the three.

Episode 5 of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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