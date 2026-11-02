EXO’s Kai And Sehun Confirmed To Debut As New Unit In December

EXO’s Kai and Sehun are teaming up for a new unit!

On November 2, Newsen reported that the two members are set to make their official unit debut in December.

SM Entertainment confirmed the news, stating, “Kai and Sehun will release their first mini album this December as a new unit of EXO. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation.”

Born in 1994, Kai and Sehun are affectionately known among fans as the “94z.” The duo has already shown off their chemistry on several occasions. Last year, Sehun made a surprise guest appearance at Kai’s solo concert, where the two performed together. In January, they reunited on “Jeongwating,” a spin-off of the popular web variety show “Jeongwaja (Changing Majors),” which Kai hosts, for a special episode during its winter break special. They have also appeared together in various EXO YouTube content and are set to appear as “travel partners” on ENA’s variety show “World Dice Tour 4.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Kai x Sehun’s new unit!

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