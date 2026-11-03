“The King Of Mask Singer” Confirmed To Return With New Season

“The King of Mask Singer” is returning with a new season!

Since its launch in April 2015, MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” has produced legendary singing champions over the past decade. Earlier in January, the show went on hiatus and announced its 2026 return following reformatting into a multi-season show.

The show began filming its new season in October, with a newly assembled panel of celebrities set to offer their guesses about the identities of the singers behind the masks.

Meanwhile, masked singers will compete for the “Golden Mask,” the symbol of the reigning champion, as they vie for the title while keeping their identities hidden.

The production team said, “Everyone has put their heart and soul into preparing for the show to repay viewers for their love and patience over the years. Please show a lot of interest and support.”

“The King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask” will premiere in December.

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