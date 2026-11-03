'Between Steps' Achieves New Personal Best Ratings

ENA’s “Between Steps” hit a new all-time high in viewership last night!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 2 broadcast of “Between Steps” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent. This is a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating and the drama’s new personal best.

Meanwhile, episode 5 of tvN’s “Love in Disguise” garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent, seeing a 1.0 percent decrease from its previous episode’s all-time high rating of 6.0 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Between Steps”!

Watch “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

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Or check out “Love in Disguise” star Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood”:

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