Watch: “The Remarried Empress” Moves Up Premiere Date

“The Remarried Empress” will premiere today, November 3, a day earlier than originally scheduled.

On the morning of November 3, a press conference was held for Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress.” The event was attended by actors Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Se Young, and director Jo Soo Won.

During the press conference, host Park Kyung Rim announced a surprise update, revealing that the premiere date of “The Remarried Empress” had been moved up by one day, from November 4 to November 3.

Director Jo Soo Won shared his thoughts ahead of the premiere, saying, “I feel nervous and excited. The response at the Busan International Film Festival was positive, so my expectations are high. What I was most curious about was how viewers would respond to it. Honestly, I’m quite nervous. I think it makes today even more meaningful that the series is premiering on the same day as the press conference.”

Lee Se Young added, “I’m even more nervous and incredibly excited because viewers will get to see it a day earlier than expected. I’m really curious about the viewers’ reactions.”

In the accompanying teaser, Prince Heinrey transforms into a bird to fly to Empress Navier. His secretary, McKenna (Choi Dae Hoon), desperately tries to stop him, pointing out that “there are still lots of eyes watching.” However, Heinrey ignores him, shoots him a mischievous wink, and shapeshifts before flying out the window. He then flies to a garden where Empress Navier is waiting. She removes a tiny scroll of paper attached to the bird’s leg, revealing the series’ new premiere date.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

Watch the teaser below!

Starting with Episodes 1 through 4 on November 3, two new episodes will be released every Wednesday, with a total of 10 episodes planned.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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