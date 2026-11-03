Seol In Ah’s Secret Identity Is At Risk Of Being Exposed When Police Ask For Her ID In “Love In Disguise”

Seol In Ah’s identity is at risk of being exposed in tonight’s episode of “Love in Disguise”!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Having gone undercover as a man to infiltrate Taegang Group as the personal secretary of executive Yoon Yi Jun, detective Kang Jae Hee has been navigating one precarious situation after another.

In the upcoming episode, she finds herself in an especially tricky predicament when she is summoned to the police station alongside Yoon Yi Jun and comes under the suspicious scrutiny of Officer Nam (Yoo Su Bin).

The newly released stills capture the eventful day the two spend together, from a restaurant visit to their unexpected trip to the police station. At the restaurant, Yoon Yi Jun appears indifferent but cannot seem to take his eyes off Kang Jae Hee, while she enthusiastically explains something to him without being put off by his lukewarm reaction.

Their seemingly pleasant outing takes a tense turn at the police station. The two exchange serious looks as Officer Nam watches them with a bewildered expression, raising questions about what might have happened.

To make matters worse, Kang Jae Hee finds herself caught between Yoon Yi Jun, who threatens to call the company’s legal team, and Officer Nam, who asks for her name and resident registration number to verify her identity. With her secret potentially exposed by a single answer, all eyes are on how she will use her quick wits to escape this seemingly impossible situation.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” airs on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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