'Between Steps' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings High + 'Love In Disguise' Remains No. 1

Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun’s romance drama “Between Steps” is on a roll!

Ahead of its final two episodes, ENA’s “Between Steps” soared to its new all-time high ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 10 garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.821 percent, which is slightly higher than the previous episode’s personal best rating of 2.809 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 6 of tvN’s “Love in Disguise” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent, enjoying a 0.5 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 5.0 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Between Steps”!

Watch “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

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Or check out “Love in Disguise” star Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood”:

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