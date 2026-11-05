Shin Min Ah, Lee Jin Uk, And Yoo Teo Confirmed For New Romance Drama

It’s official: Shin Min Ah, Lee Jin Uk, and Yoo Teo will star in MBC’s upcoming drama “Wed Thurs Fri” (literal title)!

The 12-episode drama tells the story of a first love who returns after 12 years, setting the stage for a second chance at love. Set at a restaurant called “Wed Thurs Fri,” which opens only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the series explores themes of love, forgiveness, and personal growth.

The drama will be directed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for the “Gyeongseong Creature” series and “Stove League,” with a screenplay by Joo Hyun, who wrote “The World of the Married.” Kang Eun Kyung, who penned the “Dr. Romantic” series, will participate as the creator.

Shin Min Ah will play Cha Eun Soo, a woman who returns to find the first love she parted ways with 12 years ago while concealing her true intentions. After ending their relationship, she went on to become another man’s wife. However, deep down, she longs for the life she truly wants.

Lee Jin Uk will play Kim Dong Woo, the chef of the restaurant “Wed Thurs Fri.” Haunted by memories of a first love he failed to hold on to, he has led an emotionally detached life. He works only three days a week and spends the remaining four doing absolutely nothing. However, his peaceful routine is disrupted when Cha Eun Soo, his first love from 12 years ago, walks into his restaurant.

Yoo Teo joins the cast as Lee Won Pil, Cha Eun Soo’s husband and an executive director at Hangu Construction. Despite his professional competence and wealth, he does not know how to love. Even his approach to protecting someone is far from conventional, and he occasionally reveals his distorted desires.

“Wed Thurs Fri” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho” below:

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Also check out Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri”:

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