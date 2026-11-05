Jung Hae In Announces Stops For 2027 Fan Meeting Tour 'MEET ME THERE'

Jung Hae In will be greeting fans around the globe!

On November 5, Jung Hae In announced his upcoming 2027 fan meeting “MEET ME THERE” with a poster revealing the dates and locations of his stops. After starting the tour in Hong Kong on January 16, Jung Hae In will visit Bangkok, Manila, Santiago, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Taipei, ending the tour in Seoul.

Check out the poster below!

Stay tuned for more updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 actor fan meeting tour masterlist here!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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