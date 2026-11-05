ILLIT's 'jellyous' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ILLIT has hit the 100 million mark with another music video on YouTube!

According to BELIFT LAB, on November 5 at around 5:46 a.m. KST, ILLIT’s music video for their third mini album’s B-side track “jellyous” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the girl group’s third music video to reach the milestone following “Magnetic” and “It’s Me.”

The music video for “jellyous” was released on July 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. KST, meaning that it took one year, three months, and 28 days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to ILLIT!

Watch the music video for “jellyous” again below: