MONSTA X’s Shownu To Sit Out Upcoming Schedules Due To Herniated Disc

MONSTA X’s Shownu will be sitting out upcoming scheduled activities after being diagnosed with a herniated disc.

On November 5, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Shownu recently visited the hospital due to back pain and was diagnosed with a herniated disc. As a result, he will be unable to attend the group’s upcoming fan event in Beijing and the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA).

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.

We would like to share an update regarding MONSTA X member SHOWNU’s schedule.

SHOWNU recently visited the hospital due to back pain and underwent a thorough medical examination. He was diagnosed with a herniated disc.

Due to his health condition, SHOWNU will be unable to attend the following scheduled events:

– MONSTA X EP [The Phase] Fan Event in Beijing

– KGMA – 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards

※ HYUNGWON and some of the other members will attend the KGMA. However, MONSTA X will not be performing at the event.

For any upcoming schedules beyond those listed above, SHOWNU’s participation will be determined based on his recovery progress and health condition. We will share a separate notice if there are any changes.

Further details regarding SHOWNU’s video call fan sign event and 1:1 photo session as part of the MONSTA X EP [The Phase] Fan Event in Beijing will be announced separately at a later date.

We sincerely apologize for any concern this may cause.

We will do our best to ensure SHOWNU gets the rest he needs and can focus on his recovery.

We kindly ask for your understanding and appreciate your continued support.

Thank you.