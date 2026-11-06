KATSEYE Postpones Chicago And Minneapolis Concerts

Global girl group KATSEYE has postponed a series of their North American tour dates following a concussion diagnosis for member Megan.

On November 5 (local time), KATSEYE’s agency announced the postponement of the Chicago and Minneapolis shows via the group’s official Instagram account.

Read the full announcement below:

Megan took to her Instagram to share a letter to fans as below:

Daniela, Lara, and Yoonchae also posted a letter on their respective Instagram accounts:

KATSEYE was originally scheduled to hold their world tour “THE WILDWORLD TOUR” in Chicago on November 5 (local time) and in Minneapolis on November 7. However, they decided to reschedule the dates for both, prioritizing Megan’s health and recovery above all else.

Previously, KATSEYE had postponed their show scheduled for November 3 in Detroit for the same reason. At that time, news of the schedule change was announced just 30 minutes before the concert was set to begin.

Wishing Megan a speedy recovery!

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