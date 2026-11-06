Watch: Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, And More Show Playful And Close Chemistry On Set Of 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has shared a new making-of video for episodes 5 and 6!

The making-of video highlights the bright atmosphere on set. Seol In Ah explains the concept of how to film a making-of video to Yim Si Wan, encouraging him to greet his fans.

Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah also have trouble holding in their laughter while filming funny scenes, making the entire set burst into laughter at their characters’ silly antics. Nevertheless, the two also impress with their various action scenes, receiving applause for how cool they look on camera.

Filming at the police station, Yoo Su Bin makes a special appearance, sharing his anticipation for the drama. Seol In Ah jokes about a new love line between Yim Si Wan’s and Yoo Su Bin’s characters, and Yoo Su Bin jokes, “It’s sort of a love triangle.” Seol In Ah replies, “What? I’m a little flustered right now.” Yoo Su Bin also adds to the laughter on set with his ad-libs, contributing to the bright atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Choi Hee Jin is also charmed by Seol In Ah’s performance, sharing her excitement for the drama. Yim Si Wan comments on the great chemistry between Choi Hee Jin and Seol In Ah, and Seol In Ah adds on, “I’ll do Season 2 [with Choi Hee Jin]. Bye, oppa.” Yim Si Wan replies, “You’re going to throw me away this easily?” drawing more laughter from the set.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Love in Disguise” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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