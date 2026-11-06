Watch: Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae Preview Their Chemistry On Set Of 'Nine To Six'

“Nine to Six” has released a new teaser previewing lively behind-the-scenes moments!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

On November 6, “Nine to Six” unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming making-of videos, teasing the atmosphere of the set and the cast’s chemistry. The preview highlights bright smiles from Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae, and Go Soo.

In the teaser, Park Min Young introduces herself and Yook Sungjae in English, saying, “Hi, I’m Rachel (Park Min Young’s English name), and he’s Six Cash,” referring to Yook Sungjae’s nickname.

The cast also draws laughter from the set, highlighting the bright atmosphere behind the camera. Go Soo continues to make Park Min Young laugh in various takes, while Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae are shown sharing playful moments together.

Check out the teaser below!

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned, and check out a teaser for the drama here!

Until then, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

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Also check out Yook Sungjae in “ The Haunted Palace ”:

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