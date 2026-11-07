Winners Of 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - ARTIST DAY

The first day of the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) is complete!

Hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and RESCENE’s Woni, ARTIST DAY of the 2026 KGMA was held on November 7 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

DAY6’s Young K won big with five awards including Grand Artist, while TREASURE won four awards including Grand Song. RESCENE scored four awards including Grand Honor’s Choice, while their producer Josh Lee additionally won Best Producer. AND2BLE also won two awards including Grand Honor’s choice, and CRAVITY took home three awards in total.

Check out the full list of winners:

2026 Grand Artist: Young K

2026 Grand Song: TREASURE

2026 Grand Honor’s Choice: RESCENE, AND2BLE

Best Artist: LUCY, RESCENE, MEOVV, BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, xikers, Young K, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, CRAVITY, CLOSE YOUR EYES, TREASURE, tripleS, P1Harmony

Best Memory: RESCENE

Best Trot Performance: Jang Min Ho

Best Band: LUCY

Best Solo: Young K, Dayoung

Best Dance Performance: IDID

Best Stage: CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY

Best Producer: Josh Lee (The Muze Entertainment)

Best Hip Hop: TREASURE

Best Music Video: CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

Best OST: Young K – “Season of Us” (“My Royal Nemesis” OST)

Best Selling Album: BTS – “ARIRANG”

IS Rising Star: AND2BLE, TUIDE

IS Rookie: NouerA

Asia Cultural Exchange Special Award: Novelbright

coogoong Most Popular Artist (ARTIST DAY): Young K

Berriz Global Fans’ Choice: RESCENE

Style Icon: Dayoung

Photogenic: MADEIN

K-Wave Popularity Award: Yushi (NCT WISH)

Trend of the Year (Group): TREASURE

Trend of the Year (Rookie): FLARE U

Congratulations to all of the winners, and stay tuned for MUSIC DAY of 2026 KGMA on November 8!

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