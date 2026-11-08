Winners Of 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - MUSIC DAY

The winners for the second day of the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) have been announced!

Hosted by Kim Jae Won and IVE’s Liz, MUSIC DAY of the 2026 KGMA was held on November 8 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

ATEEZ won three awards including Grand Record, Best Music, and Best Stage, making it their third consecutive year since the first KGMA in 2024 to win the “Grand” award. RIIZE further snagged two awards with Grand Performer and Best Music. ITZY won a grand total of five awards including two group awards with Grand Honor’s Choice and Best Music as well as three individual awards for members Yuna and Ryujin. KiiiKiii further received three awards including the 2026 Grand Honor’s Choice award.

Check out the full list of winners:

2026 Grand Record: ATEEZ

2026 Grand Performer: RIIZE

2026 Grand Honor’s Choice: ITZY, KiiiKiii

Best Music: RIIZE, Minho (SHINee), Shownu x Hyungwon (MONSTA X), IVE, AHOF, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, aespa, ATEEZ, NMIXX, WayV, ITZY, Yena, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, TWS, Hearts2Hearts

Best Group: MONSTA X

Best Solo: Minho, Yena

Best Solo Performance: Yuna (ITZY)

Best Dance Performance: Billlie

Best Stage: ATEEZ, KISS OF LIFE

Best Trot Stage: Park Ji Hyeon

Best Band: TOUCHED

Best Fabulous: TWS

Best Global K-Pop Star: NEXZ

Best Adult Contemporary: Park Ji Hyeon

Best Streaming Song: KiiiKiii

Best OST: Liz – “Princess Catch! Teenieping”

Best Listener’s Pick: Doh Kyung Soo – “Guitarist”

IS Rising Star: ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Asia Cultural Exchange Special Award: WayV

K-Pop Overseas Artist: AEN

Best Trend Setter: IVE

ENA K-Pop Artist: TWS

Hulu Japan Popularity Award: NEXZ

Popularity Award: Xinlong (ALPHA DRIVE ONE)

coogoong Most Popular Artist (MUSIC DAY): Yuna (ITZY)

Global Hot Star: Hearts2Hearts

Style Icon: KISS OF LIFE

Trend of the Year Female Solo: Ryujin (ITZY)

Trend of the Year Male Solo: Shinyu (TWS)

Congratulations to all the winners, and check out the winners from KGMA ARTIST DAY here!

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Photo Credit: KGMA