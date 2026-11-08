Winners Of 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - MUSIC DAY
The winners for the second day of the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) have been announced!
Hosted by Kim Jae Won and IVE’s Liz, MUSIC DAY of the 2026 KGMA was held on November 8 at Gocheok Sky Dome.
ATEEZ won three awards including Grand Record, Best Music, and Best Stage, making it their third consecutive year since the first KGMA in 2024 to win the “Grand” award. RIIZE further snagged two awards with Grand Performer and Best Music. ITZY won a grand total of five awards including two group awards with Grand Honor’s Choice and Best Music as well as three individual awards for members Yuna and Ryujin. KiiiKiii further received three awards including the 2026 Grand Honor’s Choice award.
Check out the full list of winners:
2026 Grand Record: ATEEZ
2026 Grand Performer: RIIZE
2026 Grand Honor’s Choice: ITZY, KiiiKiii
Best Music: RIIZE, Minho (SHINee), Shownu x Hyungwon (MONSTA X), IVE, AHOF, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, aespa, ATEEZ, NMIXX, WayV, ITZY, Yena, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, TWS, Hearts2Hearts
Best Group: MONSTA X
Best Solo: Minho, Yena
Best Solo Performance: Yuna (ITZY)
Best Dance Performance: Billlie
Best Stage: ATEEZ, KISS OF LIFE
Best Trot Stage: Park Ji Hyeon
Best Band: TOUCHED
Best Fabulous: TWS
Best Global K-Pop Star: NEXZ
Best Adult Contemporary: Park Ji Hyeon
Best Streaming Song: KiiiKiii
Best OST: Liz – “Princess Catch! Teenieping”
Best Listener’s Pick: Doh Kyung Soo – “Guitarist”
IS Rising Star: ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Asia Cultural Exchange Special Award: WayV
K-Pop Overseas Artist: AEN
Best Trend Setter: IVE
ENA K-Pop Artist: TWS
Hulu Japan Popularity Award: NEXZ
Popularity Award: Xinlong (ALPHA DRIVE ONE)
coogoong Most Popular Artist (MUSIC DAY): Yuna (ITZY)
Global Hot Star: Hearts2Hearts
Style Icon: KISS OF LIFE
Trend of the Year Female Solo: Ryujin (ITZY)
Trend of the Year Male Solo: Shinyu (TWS)
Congratulations to all the winners, and check out the winners from KGMA ARTIST DAY here!
Source (1)
Photo Credit: KGMA