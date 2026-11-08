Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 2

Music
Nov 08, 2026
by edward1849

IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” remains No. 1 for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to IVE!

Debuting at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” the title track from their fifth mini album “BREAK EVEN.” “You’re Under Arrest” is an electro-pop track that delivers a bold warning about ending a relationship with someone whose habitual kindness has led them to get the wrong idea.

Moving down one spot to round out the top three is A2O LITE’s “NEON.”

Singles Music Chart - November 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (–) Looks Can Kill
    Image of Looks Can Kill
    Album: Looks Can Kill
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Nelsen, BAVA, Fulton, Hahs, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Gaeko, Seo Ji Eum, Lil Cherry, Rei, Rick Bridges
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (new) You’re Under Arrest
    Image of You’re Under Arrest
    Album: BREAK EVEN
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) NEON
    Image of NEON
    Album: NEON
    Artist/Band: A2O LITE
    • Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    • Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+4) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 28 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+4) CRASH
    Image of CRASH
    Album: CRASH
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Image of The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Artist/Band: MEOMURU
    • Music: MEOMURU
    • Lyrics: MEOMURU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-2) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-7) Birthday Wish
    Image of Birthday Wish
    Album: Strange Muse
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: 2Summery, Bogan, Nadjar
    • Lyrics: Yu Ga Yeong, Seorin, Song Hee Yun, SINCE, Jeon Ye Jin, Kim Sang Eun, Jeon Se Hui, Bogan
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) LEMONADE aespa
12 (new) Insomnia RIIZE
13 (-9) I SPY NCT WISH
14 (-3) Star Trace PLAVE
15 (+6) 삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU)) Crush
16 (+1) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii
17 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
18 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
19 (-5) GO HARD MEOVV
20 (-5) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
21 (new) French Kissing AND2BLE
22 (–) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
23 (+2) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
24 (+10) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
25 (new) Hush XLOV
26 (+7) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
27 (-8) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi
28 (+8) BiiiG BIGBANG
29 (-1) Dear my crazy soulmate IU
30 (+2) SUN KISS TUIDE
31 (new) Hey, Somebody XIAOJUN
32 (+3) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
33 (new) DESERVE BABYMONSTER
34 (+8) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
35 (new) Made for This You Chae Hoon
36 (-10) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR
37 (-10) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
38 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
39 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
40 (+5) Good Goodbye Hwasa
41 (-28) 12 o’clock JxJ
42 (new) Honeydew JAY B
43 (-12) B.B.B YUHZ
44 (-7) 착각 (Illusion) Onew
45 (new) UGRS RIGHT HERE! CHANGMO
46 (-2) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
47 (new) Silhouette N.TOP
48 (-19) SUPERSTAR A2O SOUL
49 (-26) LOOK AT MA EVNNE
50 (new) CHOP! B THE HOOD

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

A2O LITE
ALLDAY PROJECT
ATEEZ
CORTIS
ILLIT
IVE
MEOMURU
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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