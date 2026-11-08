Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 2

IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” remains No. 1 for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to IVE!

Debuting at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” the title track from their fifth mini album “BREAK EVEN.” “You’re Under Arrest” is an electro-pop track that delivers a bold warning about ending a relationship with someone whose habitual kindness has led them to get the wrong idea.

Moving down one spot to round out the top three is A2O LITE’s “NEON.”

Singles Music Chart - November 2026, Week 2 1 (–) Looks Can Kill Album: Looks Can Kill Artist/Band: IVE Music: Nelsen, BAVA, Fulton, Hahs, MLITE Lyrics: Gaeko, Seo Ji Eum, Lil Cherry, Rei, Rick Bridges Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) You’re Under Arrest Album: BREAK EVEN Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Estratosfera, Qiri, Sorana, Rollo, Solheim, Nyegaard, Fig Tape, Davis, Fertig, Berton, Crawford, Fontana, Ramirez, Lindgren, Houston, Tim Tan, Tomatomat, Rosen, Yunah Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) NEON Album: NEON Artist/Band: A2O LITE Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (+4) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 28 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+4) CRASH Album: CRASH Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 9 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) The Adult I Dreamed Of Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of Artist/Band: MEOMURU Music: MEOMURU Lyrics: MEOMURU Genres: Rock Chart Info 5 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

7 (-1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 10 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (-2) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

10 (-7) Birthday Wish Album: Strange Muse Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: 2Summery, Bogan, Nadjar Lyrics: Yu Ga Yeong, Seorin, Song Hee Yun, SINCE, Jeon Ye Jin, Kim Sang Eun, Jeon Se Hui, Bogan Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) LEMONADE aespa 12 (new) Insomnia RIIZE 13 (-9) I SPY NCT WISH 14 (-3) Star Trace PLAVE 15 (+6) 삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU)) Crush 16 (+1) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 17 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 18 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 19 (-5) GO HARD MEOVV 20 (-5) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 21 (new) French Kissing AND2BLE 22 (–) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 23 (+2) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 24 (+10) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 25 (new) Hush XLOV 26 (+7) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 27 (-8) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi 28 (+8) BiiiG BIGBANG 29 (-1) Dear my crazy soulmate IU 30 (+2) SUN KISS TUIDE 31 (new) Hey, Somebody XIAOJUN 32 (+3) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 33 (new) DESERVE BABYMONSTER 34 (+8) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 35 (new) Made for This You Chae Hoon 36 (-10) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR 37 (-10) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 38 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 39 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 40 (+5) Good Goodbye Hwasa 41 (-28) 12 o’clock JxJ 42 (new) Honeydew JAY B 43 (-12) B.B.B YUHZ 44 (-7) 착각 (Illusion) Onew 45 (new) UGRS RIGHT HERE! CHANGMO 46 (-2) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 47 (new) Silhouette N.TOP 48 (-19) SUPERSTAR A2O SOUL 49 (-26) LOOK AT MA EVNNE 50 (new) CHOP! B THE HOOD

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%