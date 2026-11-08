Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, November Week 2
IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” remains No. 1 for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to IVE!
Debuting at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” the title track from their fifth mini album “BREAK EVEN.” “You’re Under Arrest” is an electro-pop track that delivers a bold warning about ending a relationship with someone whose habitual kindness has led them to get the wrong idea.
Moving down one spot to round out the top three is A2O LITE’s “NEON.”
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1 (–) Looks Can Kill
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (new) You’re Under Arrest
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) NEON
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (+4) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 28 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+4) CRASH
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) The Adult I Dreamed Of
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (+2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (-2) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
10 (-7) Birthday Wish
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|LEMONADE
|aespa
|12 (new)
|Insomnia
|RIIZE
|13 (-9)
|I SPY
|NCT WISH
|14 (-3)
|Star Trace
|PLAVE
|15 (+6)
|삐그덕 (seesaw (feat. IU))
|Crush
|16 (+1)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|17 (+3)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|18 (-2)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|19 (-5)
|GO HARD
|MEOVV
|20 (-5)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|21 (new)
|French Kissing
|AND2BLE
|22 (–)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|23 (+2)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|24 (+10)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|25 (new)
|Hush
|XLOV
|26 (+7)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|27 (-8)
|미장센 (Mise en scène)
|Epik High, Davichi
|28 (+8)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|29 (-1)
|Dear my crazy soulmate
|IU
|30 (+2)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|31 (new)
|Hey, Somebody
|XIAOJUN
|32 (+3)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|33 (new)
|DESERVE
|BABYMONSTER
|34 (+8)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|35 (new)
|Made for This
|You Chae Hoon
|36 (-10)
|ANIMAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|37 (-10)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|38 (–)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|39 (–)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|40 (+5)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|41 (-28)
|12 o’clock
|JxJ
|42 (new)
|Honeydew
|JAY B
|43 (-12)
|B.B.B
|YUHZ
|44 (-7)
|착각 (Illusion)
|Onew
|45 (new)
|UGRS RIGHT HERE!
|CHANGMO
|46 (-2)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|47 (new)
|Silhouette
|N.TOP
|48 (-19)
|SUPERSTAR
|A2O SOUL
|49 (-26)
|LOOK AT MA
|EVNNE
|50 (new)
|CHOP!
|B THE HOOD
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%