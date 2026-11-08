'100 Days Of Deception' And 'Doctor X' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“100 Days of Deception” and “Doctor X” dominated the weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the first time since its premiere, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “100 Days of Deception” made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung held onto their respective spots at No. 2 and No. 3.

SBS’s “Doctor X” took No. 2 on the drama list, with star Kim Ji Won continuing her reign at No. 1 on the actor list and Jang Seung Jo holding steady at No. 7.

The next highest spots on both lists went to ENA’s “Between Steps,” which remained No. 3 on the drama list. Meanwhile, leads Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun maintained their respective positions at No. 4 and No. 5.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, in addition to claiming three spots in the top 10 of the actor list: Seo Kang Jun came in at No. 6, Ahn Eun Jin at No. 8, and Jo Aram at No. 10.

tvN’s new romance thriller “Love in Disguise” debuted at No. 5 on the drama list, and star Yim Si Wan entered the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, JTBC’s new series “Final Table” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “100 Days of Deception” SBS “Doctor X” ENA “Between Steps” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” tvN “Love in Disguise” JTBC “Final Table” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” Netflix “Take Charge of My Heart” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” TVING “Make Me Tingle”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Kim So Hyun (“Between Steps”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Jang Seung Jo (“Doctor X”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Yim Si Wan (“Love in Disguise”) Jo Aram (“A Love Other Than Yours”)

Start watching “Make Me Tingle” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

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