xikers Achieves Career High With 1st-Week Sales For 'ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING'

xikers has set a new personal record with their latest comeback!

Last week, the KQ Entertainment boy group made their return with the new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING” and its intense title track “DIENAMITE” on November 2.

According to Hanteo Chart, xikers achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the mini album.

In the first week of its release (November 2 to 8), “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING” sold a total of 370,935 copies, breaking xikers’ previous first-week sales record of 364,152 (set by their last mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The ORA” earlier this year).

Congratulations to xikers on their new career high!