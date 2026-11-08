Watch: ATEEZ Takes 'Knowing Bros' By Storm In Fun Preview

Get ready to see ATEEZ on next week’s episode of “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)!

The popular JTBC variety show has aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature the members of ATEEZ as guests. (Although ATEEZ was originally supposed to appear as a full group, Hongjoong and Wooyoung unfortunately had to sit out the show due to health reasons.)

The newly released preview begins with ATEEZ storming into the “Knowing Bros” classroom and performing the viral choreography to their latest hit “BAD.”

The ATEEZ members then jokingly complain about not having been invited to appear on the show until now. Seonghwa reveals, “We’d been waiting since a long time ago,” with San chiming in, “It wouldn’t be a stretch to say we toiled for eight years so that we could appear on ‘Knowing Bros.’”

San goes on to share that because they hail from a small-to-midsized agency, there are no constraints for what they’re allowed to do on the show. As if to prove him right, Yunho immediately starts joking around, and San remarks, “You can see how serious we are [about ‘Knowing Bros’], right?”

Meanwhile, Mingi surprises the “Knowing Bros” cast by revealing that his nickname is “princess” before impressing them with his dancing skills.

The preview ends with the ATEEZ members going all out as they play various games with the cast members, offering a glimpse of the hilarious chaos to come.

Check out the full preview below!

ATEEZ’s episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on November 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out Yunho, San, Seonghwa, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

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