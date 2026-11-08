Watch: XLOV Takes Off Their Makeup In 'The Manager' Preview

XLOV will be sharing a peek inside their everyday lives on MBC’s “The Manager”!

This weekend, the popular reality show aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature the members of XLOV as guests.

The newly released preview begins with glimpses of XLOV taking off their makeup, highlighting the contrast between their glamorous on-stage personas and the members during their downtime.

“I’m both a handsome person and a beautiful person,” the XLOV members say in voice-over. “I’m such a colorful person that it’s hard to fully express my individuality. Why can’t I wear a cool suit and also a dress?”

“So we’ll become even freer and freer,” they continue. “And I don’t know what I’ll become fixated on next or how things will go in the future.”

XLOV’s episode of “The Manager” will air on November 14 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!