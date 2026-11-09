Yim Si Wan Finally Admits His Feelings For Seol In Ah And Begins Pursuing Her In “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Yoon Yi Joon realizes his true feelings for Kang Jae Hee and decides to pursue her wholeheartedly.

Until now, Yoon Yi Joon has been going through a period of denial, pretending to be unfazed and refusing to acknowledge his feelings following an accidental lip collision and their second kiss. Although he could not control his growing affection, often lingering around Kang Jae Hee and casually calling her cute, he continued to turn a blind eye to his emotions.

However, the situation takes a dramatic turn when his fiancée, Lee Si Ah (Choi Hee Jin), attempts to recruit Kang Jae Hee as her own secretary. The possibility of losing Kang Jae Hee becomes the decisive wake-up call for Yoon Yi Joon, prompting him to finally acknowledge the feelings he has been denying.

Having made up his mind, Yoon Yi Joon reveals a sweet and affectionate side that is completely different from the way he has behaved as a chaebol heir and boss until now. Not only does he gaze affectionately at Kang Jae Hee when she arrives at the mansion for work, but he also thoughtfully looks after her, even offering her the health juice he usually saves for himself.

He openly displays the excitement of a man in love by reserving a restaurant with a romantic atmosphere and preparing a single flower, launching a sweet counterattack to win Kang Jae Hee’s heart. Attention is focused on Yoon Yi Joon’s bold flirting as he actively pursues Kang Jae Hee.

“Love in Disguise” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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