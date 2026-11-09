Kim Ji Hun's New Drama Announces Broadcast Plans With Cast Lineup Including Park Ju Hyun, Kwak Si Yang, And More

Kim Ji Hun’s upcoming drama “Sigor Amour” (literal title) has announced its full cast lineup!

On November 9, TV CHOSUN’s “Sigor Amour” announced that Park Ju Hyun, Jo Jae Yoon, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Ye Won, Park Sang Myun, Im Won Hee, Yoon Bok In, So Hee Jung, and Park Joon Myun have been confirmed to star in “Sigor Amour” alongside Kim Ji Hun, whose casting was previously announced.

Kim Ji Hun takes on the role of Ki Ho Tae, a debt collection lawyer who believes that money can solve anything. After an unexpected incident leads him to Myeongsan Market, he reaches a turning point in his life in this new environment. Kim Ji Hun is expected to showcase a different side of his acting, oscillating between a prickly demeanor and warm-hearted humanity.

Park Ju Hyun plays Hong Mi Jin, the acting owner of Jinmi Butcher Shop in Myeongsan Market, who possesses a strong will to survive. With a personality that cannot stand injustice, she clashes repeatedly with Ki Ho Tae, who values money above all else. Their constant war of nerves is set to evolve into a bickering romance, adding fun to the drama.

Jo Jae Yoon portrays Kim Il Bong, the chairman of the Merchants’ Association who holds immense power in Myeongsan Market. Referred to as the “ultimate villain,” Kim Il Bong faces off sharply against Ki Ho Tae, shouldering the tension of the drama.

Kwak Si Yang transforms into Kwak Jung Beom, a Harvard-educated architecture and landscaping expert. An ambitious “silver spoon” elite, he forms a tense rivalry with Ki Ho Tae over his college junior Hong Mi Jin.

Kim Ye Won plays Bae Ju Mi, a Pilates instructor known as the “official troublemaker” of Myeongsan Market. Taking a particular interest in Ki Ho Tae, Bae Ju Mi adds vitality to the drama with her unpredictable, quirky, and bubbly behavior.

The addition of veteran actors with solid acting experience is also noteworthy. Park Sang Myun appears as Yoo Jung Deuk, the CEO of Jeil Produce, while Im Won Hee stars as Jo Deok Byung, the owner of King’s Rice Cake Shop.

Yoon Bok In plays Noh Sun Deok, the owner of Rose Chicken, So Hee Jung portrays Lee Sook Ja, who has operated the Palpal Health Center, and Park Joon Myeon stars as Jung Eun Sil, a vegetable street vendor. Through the stories of these Myeongsan Market merchants, who each lead their own distinct lives, the drama is expected to vividly convey the joys and sorrows of life inside and outside the market.

“Sigor Amour” is set to premiere in January of 2027. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Park Ju Hyun in “Perfect Family” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)