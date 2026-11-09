Yeonwoo Proposes A Deal To Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, And Kim Jung Hyun Using Crucial Murder Evidence In “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously, Yoon Yi Jun, an executive on Taegang Group’s task force team, Kang Jae Hee, his personal secretary who is also a detective in disguise, and Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team, uncovered a new clue during the police investigation. Another cell phone belonging to Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min), who was found dead inside a cabinet, was discovered, revealing that her last phone call was with Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo), the secretary to Taegang Group’s chairman.

Yoon Yi Jun insisted that he did not kill Han Eun Young. However, neither he nor Kim Si Hyun knows what exactly happened on the day of the murder. With Lee Hye Jung, the person who last spoke to Han Eun Young, now entering the picture, the case is taking a new turn.

In the newly released stills, after completing her police questioning, Lee Hye Jung arranges a separate meeting with Yoon Yi Jun, Kang Jae Hee, and Kim Si Hyun. During the meeting, she pulls out Han Eun Young’s recording pen and demands that Yoon Yi Jun and Kim Si Hyun share what they know about the case in exchange for revealing its contents. What exactly does the recording contain, and what is Lee Hye Jung’s real motive for proposing this information exchange?

Lee Hye Jung’s possession of the deceased’s recording pen, despite being the person who last spoke to Han Eun Young, raises further questions about her actions. Will Yoon Yi Jun and Kim Si Hyun accept her offer, and will this bring them closer to uncovering the truth behind the murder?

Episode 7 of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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And check out Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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