K-dramas have given us many compelling stories and characters which have stayed with us long after the shows ended. Going beyond just entertainment, these dramas explore life, relationships, and the struggles people face in the day to day. They offer perspectives that stay with you, encouraging you to look at people and situations a little differently. Here are 12 thought-provoking K-dramas that do just that.

What would you do if you won the lottery but still had to report to work the next morning? That is the situation Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk) finds himself in after winning 1.3 billion won (approximately $970,000). An overworked employee who has spent years keeping his head down, Eun Tae decides not to quit his job. Instead, his newfound financial security gives him the confidence to approach office life differently, changing the dynamics with his colleagues and superiors.

The series offers a refreshing take on workplace dramas. Rather than making wealth the ultimate solution to every problem, it explores how having a safety net can change the way a person thinks and behaves. It also questions why people put up with difficult work conditions and whether financial security can give them the freedom to stand up for themselves.

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“Our Blues”

Set against the scenic backdrop of Jeju Island, “Our Blues” brings together the stories of people at different stages of life. Featuring an ensemble which includes Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Han Ji Min, and Kim Woo Bin, the drama follows characters dealing with strained family relationships, loneliness, financial pressure, and divorce as well as severe emotional distress. Each character has a different story, but the way their lives intersect highlights how individuals at some level are interconnected with each other.

What makes “Our Blues” special is its understanding that everyone has a story that deserves to be heard. It does not portray life as a neat journey with easy resolutions. Instead, it explores how people make mistakes, hurt one another, and still find ways to move forward.

“Daily Dose of Sunshine”

Jung Da Eun (Park Bo Young) is a warm-hearted nurse who is transferred to the psychiatric ward of a hospital after previously working in internal medicine. As she adjusts to her new workplace, she encounters patients dealing with different mental health conditions. Somewhere along the way, she also embarks on a personal journey of self-discovery and empathy.

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” sensitively handles conversations around mental health. It highlights that mental health conditions are not always apparent, and sometimes one needs to scrape beyond the surface to understand each other. Through the patients’ stories, the series encourages viewers to replace judgement with empathy and understand that asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

“Move to Heaven”

Han Gu Ru (Tang Jun Sang) is a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works with his father at a trauma cleaning company. Their job involves clearing the belongings of people who have died, while preserving and delivering objects that hold personal meaning for their loved ones. After his father’s death, Gu Ru is left in the care of his estranged uncle, Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon). Together, they continue the work, uncovering the stories of people who have passed away.

The drama is a moving exploration of grief, human connection, and the things people leave behind. Each episode offers a glimpse into a life that might otherwise have gone unnoticed, reminding viewers that every person has a story.

“Tomorrow”

Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon) is a capable young man who struggles to find employment and ends up in an unexpected accident. He is recruited by a team of grim reapers who work for the afterlife. But unlike traditional reapers, their job is to prevent people from taking their own lives. Led by Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun), the team steps in to help people who have reached a breaking point.

The series tackles difficult subjects such as depression, bullying, trauma, and social isolation. Rather than treating people in distress as weak, it explores the circumstances that can push someone towards despair. “Tomorrow” is a reminder that a person’s struggles may not always be obvious and that a little kindness or timely intervention can make a real difference.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital who has spent much of his life looking after his older brother, Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who is on the autism spectrum. His life changes when he meets Ko Moon Young (Seo Yea Ji), a successful children’s book author who is a sociopath and struggles to form emotional connections. As the three characters grow closer, they begin confronting painful memories and unresolved trauma.

The drama uses fairy tales and fantasy to explore emotional wounds, childhood trauma, and the process of healing. Strong and moving performances highlight how healing is a long-drawn and complicated process and how patience and compassion go a long way in helping those who are struggling.

Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun) is a middle-aged engineer struggling with professional pressures, family responsibilities, and an unhappy marriage. He meets Lee Ji An (IU), a temporary employee burdened by debt and difficult circumstances. Despite their very different lives, the two develop a quiet understanding of each other’s pain.

This drama is a deeply moving portrayal of loneliness, kindness, and the need to be understood. “My Mister” is worth watching for its sensitive portrayal of people who are simply trying to get through life. It reminds us that sometimes being seen and understood by another person can make all the difference.

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“My Liberation Notes”

Set in a small town outside Seoul, the drama follows three siblings who feel trapped by their routines and circumstances. Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), and Ki Jung (Lee El) are all struggling with their own issues, whether it is work, relationships, or just an existential crisis. Mi Jung’s connection with the mysterious Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku), who works for their father, becomes an important part of her journey.

The series captures the quiet frustrations of adulthood and the feeling of wanting more from life without knowing exactly what that means. It is worth watching for its honest depiction of emotional exhaustion and its reminder that liberation can begin with acknowledging our triggers and the very things which make us unhappy.

Three women in their thirties navigate careers, friendships, relationships, and personal loss. Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee) is an aspiring screenwriter, Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin) is a documentary filmmaker dealing with grief, and Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) is a single mother working in the entertainment industry. Their lives are filled with everyday complications, professional disappointments, and moments of unexpected joy.

The drama stands out for its candid and often humorous take on adulthood. It explores the pressure to succeed, the challenges of balancing work and personal life, and the importance of friendships during difficult times. It also celebrates the messy, unpredictable nature of life and the comfort of having people who understand you.

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Kim Je Hyuk (Park Hae Soo) is a celebrated baseball player who is sentenced to prison after an incident involving his sister’s attacker. Suddenly removed from the life he knows, Je Hyuk must adjust to prison routines and build relationships with fellow inmates. Lee Joon Ho (Jung Kyung Ho), his childhood friend, is a correction officer who helps him endure the difficult times.

Despite its setting, the drama is not simply a prison story. It looks at the lives of inmates beyond their crimes, revealing their personal histories, relationships, and hopes for the future. Through humor and emotional storytelling, it questions the tendency to define people by the worst things they have done. It is worth watching for its exploration of second chances, friendship, and the possibility of finding humanity in unexpected places.

“Prison Playbook” will soon be available on Viki:

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Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo) is the powerful and ruthless chairman of a conglomerate. His life takes an unexpected turn after an accident leads to a body swap with young footballer named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young). Finding himself in a young man’s body, the chairman joins his own company as a new employee.

The drama uses its body-swap premise to explore power, privilege, corporate politics, and the consequences of unchecked ambition. By forcing a powerful chairman to experience life from the position of a young employee, it offers a different perspective on workplace hierarchies and the people who operate within them.

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Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) is a loyal employee who has spent years serving the powerful Soonyang Group family. After being betrayed and murdered while carrying out their orders, he wakes up in 1987 in the body of Jin Do Joo, the youngest grandson of the very family that killed him. Armed with knowledge of the future, he sets out to take control of the conglomerate and seek revenge. Lee Sung Min plays the formidable Soonyang chairman, Jin Yang Cheol.

Beyond its revenge-driven plot, “Reborn Rich” examines wealth, inheritance, corporate power, and the influence of family dynasties. It explores how privilege shapes opportunities and how ambition can blur the line between justice and revenge. The drama is particularly engaging for the way it places personal battles against the larger backdrop of South Korea’s economic and business history, prompting viewers to think about who really holds power and what people are willing to do to keep it.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.