Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Embody The Fantasy Romance Genre In 'The Remarried Empress'

“The Remarried Empress” has released breathtaking palace pictorial stills!

On November 9, “The Remarried Empress” unveiled stunning stills of the main leads Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Se Young, and Lee Jong Suk.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills capture the fantasy romance genre’s dreamy vibes. In addition to the extravagant backgrounds and otherworldly setting, the four leads captivate with their stunning palace styles.

The still of Navier and Sovieshu standing in front of a lush, green garden depict when the two were the perfect couple of the Eastern Empire.

Navier showcases unwavering elegance and resolve in the palace, while also portraying a more gentle and romantic side beneath the sun.

Sovieshu delivers charisma with his deep gaze and weighty presence. The still of him appearing while riding a horse perfectly captures the essence of a fantasy romance, creating a fairytale-like scene.

Prince Heinrey exudes a leisurely aura amidst a beautiful backdrop. However, his cold expression creates a serious atmosphere that also hints at his more mysterious side beneath his free-spirited nature.

Rastha makes the set more lively as she stuns in her vividly colored dresses. Her beauty shines brighter as she draws the Emperor’s affection.

Having released four episodes on November 3, “The Remarried Empress” will continue to release two new episodes every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “While You Were Sleeping” on Viki:

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