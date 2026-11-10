'Between Steps' Soars To New All-Time High Ahead Of Finale + 'Love In Disguise' Enters Second Half On High Ratings

“Between Steps” is making a great last-minute spurt!

With just one episode remaining, the ratings for ENA’s “Between Steps” continued their upward trend for four consecutive episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 11 of “Between Steps” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.9 percent. This is a 0.06 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating and the drama’s new personal best score.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love in Disguise” entered the second half of its run with an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.5 percent, maintaining the same score as its previous episode’s rating.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Between Steps”!

Watch “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

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Or check out “Love in Disguise” star Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon”:

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