Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae, And Go Soo Put Their Heads Together At Work In 'Nine To Six' Poster

“Nine to Six” has released a charming new group poster!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

On November 10, SBS unveiled a new group poster starring Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae, and Go Soo.

The newly released poster captures the three hardworking employees—workaholic deputy manager Kang Ji Yi of the legal team, intern Han Seon Woo, and skilled division head Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo). Looking over paperwork, the three put their heads together.

At the center, Kang Yi Ji captivates with her bright and confident smile. Meanwhile, Han Seon Woo and Park Hyun Tae focus on the papers Kang Yi Ji is holding up. The three exude different charms that will add lively energy to the office, raising anticipation for their teamwork.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

Also watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

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And check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” on Viki:

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