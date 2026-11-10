Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Get Swept Up In An Unexpected Scandal In 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s “Love In Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously in “Love in Disguise,” Yoon Yi Jun rushes to save Kang Jae Hee, who was nearly hit by a motorcycle during an official event, and pulls her tightly into his arms. As this moment becomes public, the two are caught up in an untimely scandal. In particular, Yoon Yi Jun faces criticism for unilaterally leaving an important official event to save Kang Jae Hee, which caused disruptions to the proceedings.

The upcoming episode will depict the unexpected commotion surrounding Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee, who find themselves embroiled in a scandal following an impulsive act during an official event.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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