RESCENE Shatters Previous 1st-Week Sales Record By Nearly 6 Times With “PULSE”

RESCENE has achieved a new career high with their latest release!

Last week, RESCENE released their fourth mini album “PULSE.”

According to Hanteo Chart, RESCENE’s newest album “PULSE” has sold a total of 602,688 copies during its first week of release (from November 3 to 9), making this their highest first-week sales yet.

On its first day alone, “PULSE” sold 131,893 copies, surpassing the group’s previous first-week sales record of 104,406 copies set by their third mini album “lip bomb.”

Notably, this also means RESCENE’s latest album recorded almost six times more than its past record.

Congratulations to RESCENE on their new personal record!

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