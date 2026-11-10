IVE Scores 1st-Ever Entry On Billboard 200 With 'Looks Can Kill'

IVE has made their debut on the Billboard 200!

On November 10 local time, Billboard officially announced that IVE had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time.

For the week ending on November 14, IVE’s new mini album “Looks Can Kill” debuted at No. 126 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s first-ever appearance on the chart.

Meanwhile, IVE took No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart this week, in addition to re-entering the Artist 100 at No. 66.

“Looks Can Kill” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Finally, IVE’s pre-released title track “Looks Can Kill” ranked No. 98 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in its second week on the chart.

Congratulations to IVE!