IVE Announces Comeback Date For New EP 'Looks Can Kill'

Get ready DIVE!

On September 27, IVE announced their new EP “Looks Can Kill.” Their comeback will consist of a pre-release, which will be revealed on October 19, and the full album will be released on October 26.

Check out the teasers below!

IVE previously made their comeback with their second album “REVIVE+” along with the music video for the title track “BLACKHOLE” earlier in February this year. The group has been greeting fans around the world with their “SHOW WHAT I AM” tour.

Are you excited for IVE’s comeback? Stay tuned for updates!

Check out “Dive into You”—which features IVE’s Rei on her first solo OST—below:

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