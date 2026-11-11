Ju Ji Hoon Challenges Lee Jong Suk To A Duel In 'The Remarried Empress'

The growing tension between Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jong Suk will reach its breaking point on this week’s episodes of “The Remarried Empress”!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

Spoilers

In the next two episodes of the drama, the conflicts and entanglements between the four leads become even more complicated. Newly released stills from the upcoming episodes show Sovieshu and Heinrey pointing their swords at one another after Sovieshu publicly challenges Heinrey to a duel.

With tension already having formed between the two men over Navier at the ball, it remains to be seen why Sovieshu winds up making this challenge and what repercussions their conflict will have on the imperial court.

Meanwhile, the fourth episode of the drama ended with Rashta boldly lying that she was Heinrey’s secret pen pal, not realizing that Heinrey already knew it was actually Navier. Rashta’s reckless lies will cause even more turmoil within the imperial court, raising the question of how Heinrey will choose to react to her unexpected move.

In the stills, Heinrey displays markedly different expressions depending on whether he is looking at Navier or Rashta. When he is with Navier, his sweet, caring side comes out, and his eyes are dripping with fondness as he gazes affectionately at her. On the other hand, when he runs into Rashta in the imperial garden, his expression turns visibly frosty.

As Heinrey approaches Navier without hesitation, it remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve and what sorts of changes it will bring about in Navier, who has always put her duties as empress above all else.

At the same time, the relationship between Rashta and Sovieshu will deepen further, adding even more complexity and intrigue to the story.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “The Remarried Empress” will be released on November 11 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” below:

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