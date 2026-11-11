Watch: Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Exude Elegance On Set Of 'The Remarried Empress'

“The Remarried Empress” has released a new making-of video!

The newly released making-of video begins with Shin Min Ah and Ju Ji Hoon giving suggestions and carefully rehearsing various elements before successfully carrying out the filming. Lee Jong Suk impresses with his action sequence, while Lee Se Young charms with her extravagant styling.

While filming with the stand-in bird, Shin Min Ah jokes, “This is my bed scene partner,” cuddling closer with the bird. Meanwhile, during a party scene, Shin Min Ah gives a brief interview about her extravagant dress, showing off her tiara. She shares, “Actually, this dress is extremely heavy. It feels like I’m dragging along three grown people.”

Picking a rose for Navier (Shin Min Ah), Lee Jong Suk shows the making-of video a white and blue rose, asking “Which one is better?” The white flower represents a new beginning, while a blue flower represents overcoming the impossible. Eventually, Lee Jong Suk comes to the conclusion of using a blue rose.

After Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Se Young’s dance scene together, Lee Se Young compliments, “[Ju Ji Hoon] said he has two left feet, but he’s so good at dancing. Wow, I think I was really lost. It’s so difficult.”

Watch the making-of video below!

Having released four episodes on November 3, “The Remarried Empress” will continue to release two new episodes every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “While You Were Sleeping” on Viki:

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