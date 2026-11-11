Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 11, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 29 to October 29.

Lee Sun Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,439,590, while baseball player Kim Do Yeong came in at a close second with a score of 4,276,438.

Kim You Jung took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,813,059, followed by Seongri with a score of 2,927,987.

Finally, ATEEZ rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,745,816.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Sun Min
  2. Kim Do Yeong
  3. Kim You Jung
  4. Seongri
  5. ATEEZ
  6. Joo Woo Jae
  7. Stray Kids
  8. Lee Jun Hyuk
  9. Lee Seo Jin
  10. Shin Min Ah
  11. Park Ji Hoon
  12. Kim Yong Bin
  13. Koo Kyo Hwan
  14. Jang Han Byul
  15. Park Ji Hyeon
  16. Go Youn Jung
  17. Song Kang
  18. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  19. Ji Chang Wook
  20. Lee Jun Young
  21. KiiiKiii
  22. Choo Young Woo
  23. RIIZE
  24. Byun Yo Han
  25. Seo Kang Jun
  26. Byeon Woo Seok
  27. Yoon Kyung Ho
  28. DAY6
  29. John Park
  30. Woody

Watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out her drama “Dear X” below:

Watch Now

ATEEZ
Byeon Woo Seok
Byun Yo Han
Choo Young Woo
DAY6
Go Youn Jung
Jang Han Byul
Ji Chang Wook
John Park
Joo Woo Jae
KiiiKiii
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Yong Bin
Kim You Jung
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Seo Jin
Lee Sun Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
RIIZE
Seo Kang Jun
Seongri
Shin Min Ah
Song Kang
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yoon Kyung Ho

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