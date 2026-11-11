Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 29 to October 29.

Lee Sun Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,439,590, while baseball player Kim Do Yeong came in at a close second with a score of 4,276,438.

Kim You Jung took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,813,059, followed by Seongri with a score of 2,927,987.

Finally, ATEEZ rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,745,816.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And check out her drama “Dear X” below:

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