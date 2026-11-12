Stray Kids’ Lee Know Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For Solo Debut

Stray Kids’ Lee Know will be making his solo debut!

On November 12, Newsen reported that Lee Know is currently working on his first solo album, which is slated for release early next year. He reportedly completed the album jacket shoot and filmed parts of the music video in October, and is now putting the finishing touches on the release.

A JYP Entertainment representative also confirmed the news to Dispatch, stating, “Lee Know is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in early 2027.” According to Dispatch, the album is expected to drop in January.

With this release, Lee Know will become the first Stray Kids member to make an official solo debut.

Meanwhile, Lee Know is expected to begin his mandatory military service in the first quarter of next year.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lee Know’s solo debut!

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