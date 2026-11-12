CL Signs With THEBLACKLABEL; To Release New Music In November

It’s official: CL is reuniting with Teddy at THEBLACKLABEL!

On November 13, THEBLACKLABEL officially announced that CL had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

“CL is starting a new journey with THEBLACKLABEL based on the foundation of deep trust she has built with producer Teddy over many years of working together on music, marking a new leap forward for her as an artist,” stated THEBLACKLABEL.

“Additionally, she is aiming to release a new song in November and is currently preparing to meet her fans all over the world,” they continued.

After debuting under YG Entertainment as a member of 2NE1 in 2009, CL ultimately left the company in 2019 and established her own agency, Very Cherry. During her time at YG Entertainment, she worked closely with THEBLACKLABEL founder Teddy, who took part in the production of many 2NE1 hits including “FIRE,” “I DON’T CARE,” and “I AM THE BEST.”

By signing with THEBLACKLABEL, CL joins a roster of artists that currently includes other YG Entertainment alumni such as BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, along with Jeon Somi, MEOVV, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

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