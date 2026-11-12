Jin Se Yeon Signs With Fantagio

Jin Se Yeon has joined Fantagio!

On November 13, the agency announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with actress Jin Se Yeon, who possesses a unique color of her own that she has built through her experience in a wide variety of projects.”

Jin Se Yeon, who debuted in 2010 through the SBS drama “It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl,” most recently starred in the KBS 2TV weekend series “Recipe for Love.”

Meanwhile, Fantagio is currently home to ASTRO, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Seon Ho, Mun Ka Young, Lee Se Young, Ong Seong Wu, BTOB’s Changsub, Cha Jun Hwan, and more.

Watch Jin Se Yeon in her drama “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki below:

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And check out her drama “Born Again” below!

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