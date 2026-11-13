Watch: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Seolhyun, And Cha Seung Won Strive Toward Success In New Drama 'Tantara' Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Tantara” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the ‘60s and ‘80s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

The posters feature Min Ja (Song Hye Kyo), Dong Gu (Gong Yoo), Min Hee (Seolhyun), and Seok Gil Yeo (Cha Seung Won). Through facial expressions and quotes that reveal each character’s unique personality, the posters showcase their different desires and determination toward success.

First of all, Min Ja reveals her strong greed for success, stating, “You know I can smell money a mile away. There’s money here.”

Dong Gu also displays a fearless attitude, saying, “We’ve had it rough. What have we got to fear?”

Min Hee hints at a complex relationship intertwined with Min Ja through the line, “I have to make it so you won’t abandon me.”

Seok Gil Yeo captures attention with the line, “You think someone uneducated like me got this far by chance?” which hints at a life hidden behind the glamour of the stage.

The teaser that was released along with the posters captures the stories of four people struggling to achieve their dreams. Min Ja and Dong Gu, who have faced hardships together since childhood, live by relying on each other. Later, they meet Min Hee, who possesses a talent for singing, and jump into the music industry to begin a new challenge. Despite the successive difficulties they face, they do not give up and move forward toward the success they desire.

In particular, the tagline, “A reckless beginning. Countless challenges. The intense journey of entertainers,” encapsulates the process that these individuals, who started with nothing, will go through to realize their dreams.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Tantara,” a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung of “That Winter, The Wind Blows” and “Coffee Prince” and director Lee Yoon Jung, will release Part 1 on December 11, followed by the subsequent parts on December 18 and 25.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “That Winter, The Wind Blows”:

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Or watch Gong Yoo in “Coffee Prince”:

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