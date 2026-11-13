P1Harmony Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'BLOW UP'

P1Harmony has hit a new career high with their latest release!

Last week, P1Harmony made their comeback with their 10th mini album “BLOW UP” and its title track of the same name on November 6. By the end of the day, the EP had already sold over 540,000 copies, managing to break P1Harmony’s previous first-week sales record of 503,745 (set by their last mini album “UNIQUE”) within just one day.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “BLOW UP” went on to sell a total of 601,391 copies in the first week of release (November 6 to 12), marking a new personal record for the group.

Congratulations to P1Harmony!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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