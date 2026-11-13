aespa's 'LEMONADE' Becomes Their 12th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

aespa has added another 100-million-view MV to their growing collection!

On November 13 at approximately 12:21 p.m. KST, aespa’s music video for “LEMONADE” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube—making it their twelfth music video to do so after “Whiplash,” “Black Mamba,” “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Dreams Come True,” “Spicy,” “Drama,” “Supernova,” “Armageddon,” and “Dirty Work.”

aespa originally released the music video for “LEMONADE” on May 29 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over five months and14 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to aespa!

Watch the music video for “LEMONADE” again below: